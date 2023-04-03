Mary Jamieson Robertson

Celebration of Life ~
December 13, 1948 – June 13, 2022
A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held at the 211 Legion in Bowser on Sunday April 16th at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Bowser 211 Legion and the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, BC.
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Good News
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map