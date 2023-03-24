Monika Staub

A Celebration of Life will be held April 16th, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Airport Westin Wall Centre, 3099 Corvette Way, Richmond.
Please RSVP to monikastaubmemorial@gmail.com

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries