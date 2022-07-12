In Loving Memory ~
July 1964 ~ October 2020
The Family of Paul Hemingway would like you to join them in Paul’s Celebration of Life at his beloved farm.
July 23, 2022 at 1:00 pm,
2936 Carwithen Road, Courtenay
Please RSVP by July 16th
to: kimpf18@gmail.com
Please bring a chair, byob and something to share. Burgers will be provided.
