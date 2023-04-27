Paula Douglas













Celebration of Life ~

(August 5, 1950 – January 13, 2023)

Please join family and friends to celebrate and remember Paula’s life.

Her loving presence is greatly missed, and we would like to take this opportunity to share stories and memories of the many ways she touched our lives.

Monday, May 8th, 2023

2pm-5pm

RCAF 888 Wing, 1298 Military Row, Comox