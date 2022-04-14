In Loving Memory ~

With great sadness, our family announces the passing of our matriarch, Sonja Franklin, at the age of eighty-two.

Sonja is survived by her children, Coby Quinlan and John Franklin, grandchildren, and great grandchild.

Sonja had a huge heart and a genuine compassion for people and animals. She had an extensive career in nursing which finished with her working for the Ministry of Health. Mom continued helping people by volunteering on the board for the Vancouver Island Crisis Line and at Thrifty’s as a shopper for those who could not shop for themselves. Spirituality was also an important part of her, and she was a strong leader in the Bahá’í community.

Mom, you were much loved and will be missed by many including your dog Oscar.Obituary