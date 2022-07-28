Ulrich ‘Rick’ Fischer

In Loving Memory ~
March 13, 1957 – December 22, 2021
The family of Rick Fischer invites friends of Rick to a celebration of life at 1pm on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Airforce Beach Picnic Shelter.
Please bring a beach chair, along with a memory or story to share.

