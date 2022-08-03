Letter to the editor.

Auto racing challenging Comox Valley Regional District’s own ‘Climate Action Challenge’ goal

Dear editor,

The Comox Valley Regional District’s home page states “To preserve and protect our region, the Comox Valley Regional District is committed to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2030.”

Titled “Road to 2030: Comox Valley Climate Action Challenge,” this challenge is being challenged by auto racing on this “Road to 2030.”

This challenge requires our sacrifice on behalf of our children.

As we all know asking people to sacrifice requires them to know why in order for them to comply.

Compliance is made much harder when denial of the need is the prevailing mindset.

Council must not be intimidated by the gathering un-neighbourly crowd. As with any selfish bully, a mature and resolute response is required.

The issue of carbon pollution abatement is directly in front of council and is challenging them to take the leadership role they accepted from the electorate.

We banned CFCs and asbestos because they were killing us.

This small step forward is required now on the Climate Action Challenge Road to 2030.

Mel McLachlan,

Comox

auto racingClimate crisisLetter to the Editor

Previous story
OPINION: Chilliwack Fair’s display of tank crushing cars deemed ‘insensitive’ in light of Ukraine war

Just Posted

Emergency responders attended to a woman at Kye Bay on Friday evening. Image, Google Maps
Long weekend emergencies keep crews busy

Bob Wells’s mother’s van is a write-off after being caught in a hailstorm in Alberta. Photo supplied
VIDEO: Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells and family shaken but safe after being caught in Alberta hailstorm

Zandhunga members (Kelly Thomas, Brittany Bowman and Oscar Robles performing at festival in Keelung City, Taiwan. Photo submitted
Zandhunga to play at Anderton Gardens Thursday

Comox Valley RCMP cruiser. Photo submitted
Comox Valley RCMP seeking witnesses after sexual assault in Courtenay

Pop-up banner image