Christmas Commen-Terry: A tradition continues

As many readers are aware, I began a Christmas tradition when I first arrived in 2014, of composing my final column for the year in prose – a Christmas poem, recapping some of the events within the Comox Valley, and beyond.

Keeping that tradition alive, in the cheesiest of ways, here is my submission for 2022.

***

‘Twas four nights before Christmas in the greatest of Valleys

The EDAS team has done its tour of shelters and alleys.

“Everybody Deserves a Smile” Mme. Chantal asserting

As bags of hope are delivered to those who are hurting.

Her team of ‘shepherds’ from École Puntledge Park

Bring beacons of light to where it is most dark.

A lesson in empathy goes so very far

In teaching our youth how blessed they are.

Hampers have been dropped off by a heroic team

Sharing the Christmas Spirit, the recurring theme.

Valley residents amassed all the food they could find

To help out others; it’s so easy to be kind.

A Christmas tradition still to come our way,

The Earl Naswell Community Dinner is four days away.

Volunteers have been working hard to make everything OK

7oo+ dinners will be shipped out Christmas Day.

They will be delivered to homes, to shelters and more.

Drivers bringing hot turkey dinners straight to your door.

None of these programs could ever happen, truthfully,

Without the support of the whole community.

So thank you to everyone for thinking of others.

All you dads and moms, sisters and brothers.

You all understand the meaning of charity,

But that’s nothing new here – it’s the norm, not a rarity.

February was fun as the Olympics played out.

All Valley eyes were on the ski events, without a doubt.

The Sharpe siblings, Darcy and Cassie were there,

Cassie in the halfpipe, Darcy in Big Air.

Cassie returned to the podium she reached in ’18

This time with silver; she won gold in Beijing!

Darcy had quite an experience too,

Despite being shut out in ’22.

We lost our most well-known war hero in May

When James Francis “Stocky” Edwards passed away.

The Second World War fighter pilot was the best at his trade.

Records show 17 aircraft takedowns he made.

In the Comox Valley, he made such a bond.

He’ll be fondly remembered, here and beyond.

The tales of his bravado will never cease.

Thank you for your service Stocky, may you rest in peace.

The live music scene made a comeback in 2022

With MusicFest, Filberg, and the summer concert series at Simms Park.

This stanza doesn’t rhyme, and lacks rhythm.

I don’t care.

The municipal elections were held this year

In Courtenay, the voters’ message was clear.

They like what they have, the results plainly show

Save for one change on council, all else: status quo.

Support for Mayor Wells was clearly defined

He received more votes than the other two, combined.

Evan Jolicoeur is the only new face.

He replaced Manno Theos in the councillor race.

The other five incumbents return to the table

The rumoured changes were no more than a fable.

So what will the next four years for us bring?

Unfortunately, likely no third river crossing.

Cumberland voters opted for something new

Starting at the top, the winds of change blew.

After 11 years Leslie Baird is no longer mayor;

Former councillor Vickey Brown now sits in that chair.

Incumbent councillors Jesse Ketler as well as Sean Sullivan,

Are joined in that role by Neil Borecky and Troy Therrien.

In Comox, tragedy forced change on the card,

Mayor Arnott’s announcement hit the whole town hard.

After one term, his health declined.

He withdrew his name, left politics behind.

The beloved Russ Arnott passed shortly thereafter

Many tears were shed for the town’s great ambassador.

Seeing the need, Nicole Minions would declare

The councillor switched hats, she is now mayor.

With incumbents McGowan and Bissinger also not running

Three new councillors would be forthcoming.

Steve Blacklock, Chris Haslett and Jenn Meilleur

Join Ken Grant, Maureen Swift and Dr. Jonathan Kerr.

Not a lot changed at the CVRD,

Successful re-elections for two of the three.

Daniel Arbor and Edwin Grieve still in Areas A and C

Joined by Richard Hardy, new to Area B.

Looking back on the year there was plenty of news

Too much for one column to possibly use.

I apologize in advance if I missed you this time,

But as space is short, that’s the end of my rhymes.

Merry Christmas everyone.

Terry Farrell is the editor – and a rather awful poet – at the Comox Valley Record

