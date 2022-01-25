Concerned Citizens of Baynes Sound strongly oppose shipbreaking

File photo of retired vessels parked in Baynes Sound at Union Bay, south of Courtenay.

The Concerned Citizens of Baynes Sound (CCOBS) are strongly opposed to shipbreaking in Baynes Sound at the Union Bay Industries Ltd site. The K’ómoks First Nation and the NGO Shipbreaking Platform based in Brussels, Belgium are also strongly opposed to shipbreaking in Baynes Sound.

The B.C. Government and the Comox Valley Regional District have been studying this shipbreaking issue; however, they need public encouragement to ensure all of our voices are heard. The environment cannot speak for itself! There is no safe way to conduct shipbreaking in Baynes Sound.

Politicians need encouragement from the public to do the right thing, and immediately stop work and permanently shut down shipbreaking activities in Baynes Sound.

For further information, we invite the public to contact CCOBS at shipbreakingub@gmail.com, or visit www.facebook.com/ConcernedCitizensofBaynesSound/

The public is also encouraged to contact local area politicians, with the following:

“I oppose shipbreaking in Baynes Sound, and as our MLA and Municipal Director, what specific steps are you taking to support your constituents’ legitimate and overwhelming calls to immediately stop shipbreaking in Baynes Sound?”

Josie Osbourne – Minister of Municipal Affairs – MLA Mid Island-Pacific Rim Josie. Osborne.MLA@leg.bc.ca

Daniel Arbour – CVRD director Area A. reachme@danielarbour.ca

Concerned Citizens of Baynes Sound

Comox Valley Regional District