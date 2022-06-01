LETER – Has Courtenay turned into a biker town?

Dear editor,

Do we now live in a biker town? A bike club decides to throw a party, our police are understaffed, noise legislation is un-enforcable and the whole city must sit by and tolerate the disturbance.

People should be allowed to ride a motorcycle, but why all the noise? It’s not right that one person can jump on their bike in Comox and thousandss of people have to listen as they ride around the bay and race down to Royston.

Something has be done for the vast majority of citizens that only ask for a peaceful home and property.

Robert Sadee,

Courtenay

CourtenayLetter to the Editor