Letter to the editor.

LETTER – 2022 Comox Valley Kin Club Downtown Stocking Project honours Jim Lalic

Dear editor,

The Comox Valley Kin Club Downtown Stocking Project made 126 stockings for 2022, and were all distributed with the help of the Care-A-Van.

The support of Jim Lalic, with the help of the Comox Valley Kin Club, has made the Stocking Project possible for the last 2 years. Although the Stocking Project has been an ongoing thing for over 10 years, losing Jim so unexpectedly has been difficult for all of us at the Kin Club, and as the creator of the Stocking Project, I would like to dedicate this year’s success to Jim, along with the Comox Valley Kin Club. We could not have done this without his support, community and business support we received in Courtenay.

Many thank yous to the following: Downtown Dental and Cris Becir; The Comox Valley Transition Society; AVI Community Health Services; Brazen Sportswear on 4th Street; 5th Street Florist and Arianna; Rally Co. And Aspen – All we could say was wow; Everything Wet on 5th Street; Piercys’ – Mt. Washington Funeral Home, for your wonderful stockings; Coastal Community Credit Union on 4th Street and Emma, for your ever faithful efforts, creating 20 wonderful stockings every year.

Also, a shout-out to the constant efforts of Joanne and Howard Rees, the incredible efforts of the March family (through Georgii March) and friends for the last two years, and finally, the donations from John at the Lerwick Dollarama, plus Canadian Tire.

The original idea for the Stocking Project was brought to fruition around 2008 by the brilliant suggestion of Helen Boyd, offering the idea that the Care-A-Van could distribute the stockings we made to the people who most need them.

We have always been happy and pleased to be able to give Christmas cheer to those so in need, and a huge thank you to all those who helped to make this happen.

Terry Chaney,

Courtenay

