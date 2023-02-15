LETTER – A dam on the Cruickshank River could help with flood mitigation, summer flows

Dear editor,

It is certainly good news that the provincial government is providing $130,000 to the Comox Valley Regional District for the flood mitigation project.

The climate change we are experiencing in the Comox Valley is predicted to cause warmer, wetter winters and hotter, drier summers.

I hope the CVRD will consider the idea of a dam on the Cruickshank River.

It will serve the dual objectives of controlling the water flow into the Puntledge River in the winter and storing that water to maintain a steady flow in the summer.

Erik Eriksson,

Courtenay

Previous story
LETTER – Urgent call for action regarding cell tower proposal on Hornby

Just Posted

The IIO is looking into a motor vehicle crash in Comox. File photo
Police oversight agency investigating car crash in Comox

Rosier is an outstanding bilingual group from Quebec that forges a unique blend of folk traditions and indie pop textures. They will play the Old Church Theater in Courtenay on Saturday, March 4. Photo by Marc-Andre Thibault
Old Church Theatre celebrates International Francophonie Month with Montreal group Rosier

Transient/Biggs orcas were spotted hunting off Point Holmes and Kye Bay on Saturday. Photo by Ella Smiley/Comox Valley Wildlife sightings
PHOTOS: Orcas at Kye Bay

Week-long reservations will open for the Cumberland Campground group site and main campground on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. Photo supplied
Cumberland Campground reservations opening soon