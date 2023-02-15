LETTER – A dam on the Cruickshank River could help with flood mitigation, summer flows

Dear editor,

It is certainly good news that the provincial government is providing $130,000 to the Comox Valley Regional District for the flood mitigation project.

The climate change we are experiencing in the Comox Valley is predicted to cause warmer, wetter winters and hotter, drier summers.

I hope the CVRD will consider the idea of a dam on the Cruickshank River.

It will serve the dual objectives of controlling the water flow into the Puntledge River in the winter and storing that water to maintain a steady flow in the summer.

Erik Eriksson,

Courtenay