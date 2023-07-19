LETTER – Comox Valley RD director responds to letter regarding voter apathy

Dear editor,

Having not seen a response to John Logan’s politician’s broken promises letter (Politicians’ broken promises do nothing to restore voter confidence, July 5 Record), I suggest JFK’s “Ask not what your country can do for you.”

It takes great courage to stand for election and, in my experience, people are there for the right reasons. They believe they can make a difference.

The reality is that once elected, the greatest power you have is the power of persuasion because, as a democracy, you cannot always get your way.

That “most people don’t vote,” I say that you only get out what you’ve put in.

Voter suppression and apathy leads to tyranny.

Edwin Grieve,

Area A director, CVRD

Comox Valley Regional DistrictLetter to the Editor