Letter to the editor.

LETTER – Comox Valley RD responds to letter regarding government agendas

Dear editor,

Re: July 26 letter Governments count on voter apathy to push their agendas through, Michael Goodhelpsen.

On behalf of the Comox Valley Regional District, we wanted to correct an error in the recent letter regarding feedback opportunities for the proposed community sewer project in Royston and Union Bay. Feedback and questions are still welcome, and all comment continues to be logged and shared with the project team, and will form a part of the public consultation summary.

We encourage residents to participate. The main hub for information can be found at www.engagecomoxvalley.ca/sewerextension – where information about the project is posted and questions can be shared. Contact information for the project team can also be found there, for any follow-up comments.

The open houses in June were well-attended in both Royston and Union Bay, and the project team thanks everyone who participated and submitted a feedback form related to those events. And while there will be future ‘focused’ feedback periods, there is an ongoing welcome for comments and input at any time through this process.

We look forward to continued participation from the community moving forward.

Darry Monteith

Project Lead – Sewer Extension Project

Comox Valley Regional DistrictLetter to the Editor

