LETTER – Courtenay candidate failed to do any research before posting his campaign signs

Dear editor,

Re: Local candidate’s signage draws City of Courtenay’s attention (Sept. 21 Record)…

I wonder about the credibility of a municipal candidate who usurps the municipal logo for his political signs then pleads ignorance of what is obvious to all other candidates in the election.

It seems much more culpable that the same candidate would put up an extra large sign labelling the 17th Street bike lanes as “$1.72m misspent,” clearly implying that city council has misspent Courtenay taxpayers’ money. He appears to have done such shoddy research that he doesn’t know that the 17th Street Corridor Improvements Project was fully funded by the government of Canada.

Then he puts up another large sign labelled “5th Street Bridge Lipstick Project” building on the theme of hoping to get elected by nurturing resentment. Once again the sign seems to lack any kind of meaningful research. Bringing in a large infrastructure project within 10 per cent of budget is doing quite well. Did he not see the huge cost overruns on infrastructure by the Liberal Party of BC – the party that he represented in the provincial election?

The innuendo is that city council is responsible for the 5th Street completion delay made necessary by discovering additional work. Actually, it is amazing that the project came in as close to budget as it did, given the extra time to deal with unexpected repairs.

The thing you have to keep in mind when reading these poorly thought signs/ads is that the Courtenay election is about moneyed interests that want to get back to gobbling up neighboring lands for development. Everything else is subterfuge.

Norm Reynolds,

Courtenay

