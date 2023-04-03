LETTER – Courtenay Councillor Frisch pens apology to the community

Dear community members,

Earlier this year I had the very challenging experience of being involved in legal action stemming from a dispute between my wife and me.

While I am glad the court set aside charges that did not reflect the situation, I would like to extend my sincerest apologies to my family, friends, and community who have been with me through these difficult times. I’ve spent the last couple of months addressing the issues in my personal life. I am delighted that my wife and I are, now, working on strengthening our marriage and our relationship with our community and friends.

I regret that my personal issues have put my fellow Courtenay council members in an uncomfortable position. They have taken unexpected and undeserving pressure from the public over my situation and I’m sorry for making their job more difficult.

I made mistakes and learned some valuable lessons about what is really important – the love of family and service to our community. I could have done better and have learned a great deal from my mistakes. I will be back to my regular council duties shortly and I humbly ask for people’s compassion and support as I put my mind back to serving the community.

I would greatly appreciate the opportunity to rebuild your trust. I understand these are trying times and I look forward to engaging with you on some of the more pressing issues like homelessness, downtown community building, housing, and climate change. I thank all of you who’ve stepped up with support for me and my family during this ordeal and look forward to working with you in building a healthy, sustainable, vibrant Comox Valley.

Humbly yours,

David Frisch, Courtenay Councillor

CourtenayLetter to the Editor