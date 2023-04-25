LETTER – Courtenay councillor’s wife says getting police involved was a mistake

Dear editor,

Re. Courts find Frisch not guilty of assault… March 1 Record

I feel compelled to share something very challenging and vulnerable about my marriage, as my silence has proven to do more damage than good.

My husband is not abusive. He is a caring and loving father, friend, and husband, that takes care of us. This sad experience has opened my eyes to a broken system where instead of trying to help those that might be struggling, we beat them down and shame them.

I can say now that I fully regret going to the police. I had no idea of what would happen and how negatively it would affect my family’s life. I was misguided in making a statement that didn’t fully represent the situation and despite my attempts to clarify it with the police and crown, they both persisted with legal action against my husband.

The conditions our family was subject to were unwarranted and extremely detrimental to our family’s wellbeing and that is why we agreed that he accept a peace bond; not because there was any risk to my person. We just wanted to get back to our life without going further into the legal system, which for us was publicly embarrassing, emotionally stressful and financially damaging.

Since my marital issues have become public knowledge, not only has it hurt our family and friends, but it has allowed for people that don’t even know us to share strong harsh words about my husband David. People don’t think about our three boys, and how they might be affected by these comments. This is my family, and going forward we are a team. I need each and every one of them. I want to let people know that we are working on ourselves through counselling together and separately and are focusing on our boys.

If anyone feels the need to go deeper into our relationship, unless Dave or I have opened up to you personally, please respect our privacy.

Chantal Frisch,

Courtenay