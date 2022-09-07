Letter to the editor.

LETTER – Courtenay resident takes issue with mayoral candidate’s claims

Dear editor,

I was very surprised by the comments accredited to Erik Eriksson in his announcement that he is running for mayor in Courtenay.

The Official Community Plan that he is referring to is not the one that I read cover to cover and participated in through various options. The issues he says are missing are in the document (maybe he did not read those pages).

And his presumption that there was not enough consultation is patently false. The process started in February 2020 with a well-attended and interactive open house. Then COVID happened and, in my opinion, the City staff did a remarkable job in keeping the consultation processes working over the next two years.

His plan to reopen the OCP process is an insult to the hundreds of citizens, including me, who took part in this exercise which culminated in the most ambitious and bold OCP Courtenay has ever had.

Pam Munroe,

Courtenay

Courtenay Election 2022 Letter to the Editor

