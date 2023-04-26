LETTER – Courtenay should support We Can Shelter Society with recent windfall

Dear Editor,

I’ve just read Loraine Hartley’s letter about homelessness, (The homelessness situation in Courtenay is unacceptable) and I’m pleased I’m not the only one who believes homelessness is unacceptable.

Unfortunately, Habitat for Humanity does not have a solution to this problem. The last time I checked, families need to have an income of at least $49,000 to qualify for one of their homes, which means they are out of reach for anyone who lives below the poverty line, especially the homeless.

I think Courtenay council would get a better bang for its buck by putting its newly acquired windfall towards the WeCan Shelter Society Homes. I understand that they now cost about $30,000 each. This means 255 homes could be built with this $7,655,000 windfall. This would be more than enough homes to house every homeless person in the area.

If WeCan Shelter Society can’t build that many on demand, I’m sure Dawn to Dawn and the Wachiay Friendship Centre could also use a few million dollars to get their low-income housing projects off the ground. Dawn to Dawn is trying to build Rainbow House, a home for marginalized youth who are homeless, or at risk of becoming homeless. Wachiay has been struggling for two years to build a 40-unit apartment complex to house people who actually live below the poverty line.

Charlotte Ostrowski,

Courtenay

