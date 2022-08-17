LETTER – CVRD director Ken Grant responds to letter regarding electrification of buses

Dear editor,

In response to Ron Kelly’s letter regarding the electrification of buses (Electrification of buses moves us into the 21st century, Aug. 10 Record):

I would like to be clear that I have no problem with electric buses. The discussion at the board was about whether we should build a 40-million-dollar electric bus charging station which would be paid for by the homeowners of the Comox Valley. According to the mobility primer report, there is two per cent ridership. Based on this It doesn’t appear to be viable at this time.

Ken Grant,

Director for Comox at Comox Valley Regional District

Comox ValleyElectric vehiclesLetter to the Editor