Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com

LETTER – CVRD director Ken Grant responds to letter regarding electrification of buses

Dear editor,

In response to Ron Kelly’s letter regarding the electrification of buses (Electrification of buses moves us into the 21st century, Aug. 10 Record):

I would like to be clear that I have no problem with electric buses. The discussion at the board was about whether we should build a 40-million-dollar electric bus charging station which would be paid for by the homeowners of the Comox Valley. According to the mobility primer report, there is two per cent ridership. Based on this It doesn’t appear to be viable at this time.

Ken Grant,

Director for Comox at Comox Valley Regional District

Comox ValleyElectric vehiclesLetter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER – Health-care crisis could be resolved by accepting the credentials of international professionals

Just Posted

Jan Rabson has worked on thousands of commercials, films, TV shows, animated films, series and video games. Photo submitted
Off The Page: Jan Rabson – A voice with character and character voices

Cumberland is considering a rezoning request for some cabins at Comox Lake. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Cumberland council refers cabin zone to Advisory Planning Commission

Heat wave forecast to hit eastern Vancouver Island on Wednesday and Thursday. (File photo)
Heat warning issued for eastern Vancouver Island

Comox Valley RCMP is investigating after receiving several complaints of a man who allegedly exposed himself while riding his bicycle. File photo
Comox Valley RCMP investigating series of indecent exposures