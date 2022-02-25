LETTER – Downtown Stocking Project a huge success in 2021 thanks to community support

Dear editor,

The Downtown Stocking Project was a huge success in 2021, thanks to the generous help of many, including many businesses in the downtown core. We made and delivered 123 stockings this year!

Thanks to the Care-A-Van for delivery of these stockings throughout the holiday season, and big thanks to some very special contributors – including the March family and Beyond Words Book Club for the incredibly generous donations of clothing and supplies. Also the Coastal Community Credit Union on 4th Street (and Emma) for the 20 perfect stockings they provided, Piercy’s-Mt. Washington Funeral home and the eight wonderful stockings they made, Downtown Dental Centre and Dr. Chris Becir, the generous help of the Dollarama on Lerwick Road, and Keith and Sara for the Walmart Gift Card.

Laughing Oyster Book Shop, Creekside estates, 5th Street Florist, Hot Chocolates, Perches, Brazen Sportswear, Riverway Dental and Dr. Luksay, AVI Health and Community Services, the Comox Valley Transition Society, and many personal contributions all made this an exceptional year, during a difficult time for us all. The generosity of all these people, and anyone I might have missed – all made giving more to those most in need possible.

The Comox Valley Kin Club thanks every one of you for your generous help and support, in spite of the difficulties we have all faced this year – you all made this a banner year for the Stocking Project and gave a little Christmas Cheer to many.

Terry Chaney and the Comox Valley Kin Club

Comox ValleyLetter to the Editor