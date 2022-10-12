Letter to the editor.

LETTER – Election signs are an eyesore and a distraction

Dear editor,

I absolutely think that the proliferation of lawn signs throughout the Valley is an eyesore. But, what prompted me to write this letter was driving around the roundabout on Cumberland Road, yesterday.

The city has put in a beautiful planting for all to enjoy, but now, these plants and flowers have been covered with lawn signs. The signs are getting larger and larger with each candidate vying with each other to get our attention. To my mind, they are almost as much a distraction as cell phones.

I think that the city should have a bylaw to limit the size and location of political signs.

Bernie Guyader,

Courtenay

