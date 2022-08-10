LETTER – Electrification of buses moves us into the 21st century

Dear editor,

Congratulations to the directors of the CVRD who approved, in principle, a new publicly owned facility proposed by BC Transit that would enable the electrification of buses.

By supporting the recommendation for BC Transit to do further study and analysis, more information will come to light that will enable directors to evaluate the pros and cons. Cost sharing with senior governments, along with federal funding could allow us to have a modern, efficient, state-of-the-art transit system. This is an opportunity that should not be passed up.

And yet, some CVRD directors seem to be stuck in old-school thinking. Comox director Ken Grant and Area C director Edwin Grieve were the lone board members to oppose the recommendation for BC Transit to undertake further study and analysis.

Mr. Grieve would have us miss this opportunity, stating that “any reasonable person looking at the economy today realizes we don’t know what’s coming around the corner.” In fact, we do know that this will pay off – electrifying the transit system will save $650,000 per year in diesel fuel costs. This investment in cleaner fuel will also reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, which is exactly the direction we should be moving.

Contrary to Mr. Grant’s opinion that the timing of this proposal is poor, I would argue that the timing has never been better and we should move into the 21st century.

I applaud the other CVRD board members for their leadership and forward thinking, and their willingness to use a fact-based approach.

Our community is being presented with an opportunity to move forward on a project that will save money and reduce emissions. When the municipal elections come this fall, I will be voting for municipal councillors who have shown leadership and support for solutions to the climate crisis.

Ron Kelly

Courtenay

