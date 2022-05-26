Stocky Edwards shares a laugh during the dedication ceremony for a cairn in his honour in Comox Wednesday, Feb. 9. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Stocky Edwards shares a laugh during the dedication ceremony for a cairn in his honour in Comox Wednesday, Feb. 9. Photo by Erin Haluschak

LETTER – Family of Stocky Edwards thanks community for its support

Dear editor,

The family of James Francis (Stocky) Edwards 1921 – 2022 wholeheartedly thanks the wonderful communities of Comox, Courtney and Cumberland and CFB Comox for the wonderful, loving and continuous support given Toni and Jim in the last months of Stocky’s long life.

We are so grateful for kindnesses, care, time and great food offered by close friends before dad passed away.

At the funeral we were strengthened and warmed by the church service, the music, the military honour guard, and the fly pass.

All the speakers, the caterers, the beautiful flower arrangements and slide show at the reception helped to lighten our spirits in sending our dad and grandfather on his way.

In Stocky’s memory you may wish to support : Stocky Edwards Legacy Trust for Cadets at stockysfund.ca/

Ducks Unlimited Canada has also set up the Stocky Edwards Wetland and Wildlife Conservation Fund, at

www.ducks.ca/stocky

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
Bob Castle’s Under the Glacier cartoon for May 25, 2002

Just Posted

Matthijs Bruining, Branch Manager at RBC and Jim Brennan, Executive Director of IWC celebrate the creation of the Workplace Language and Culture Hub, a program that will provide newcomers with training for higher-level workplace language skills, soft skills and knowledge acquisition for the Canadian workplace. Photo supplied
Immigrant Welcome Centre and RBC collaborate to create free English workplace language training hub

Shawn Wood created the Emily Ann Foundation earlier this year, about a decade after he lost his wife Emily to Stage 4 aggressive large-cell lymphoma in January 2012. Photo supplied
Emily Ann Foundation finds success in bottle drive, supports inaugural client

Pictured is some of Daniel Needham’s art, currently on exhibit at Artful : The Gallery in Courtenay. Photo supplied
Courtenay artist lands solo show at local gallery

Lake Park Society is offering canoe tours and more this summer. Photo by Sara Kempner Photography
Free canoe tours at Cumberland Lake Park this spring and summer