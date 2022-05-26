LETTER – Family of Stocky Edwards thanks community for its support

Dear editor,

The family of James Francis (Stocky) Edwards 1921 – 2022 wholeheartedly thanks the wonderful communities of Comox, Courtney and Cumberland and CFB Comox for the wonderful, loving and continuous support given Toni and Jim in the last months of Stocky’s long life.

We are so grateful for kindnesses, care, time and great food offered by close friends before dad passed away.

At the funeral we were strengthened and warmed by the church service, the music, the military honour guard, and the fly pass.

All the speakers, the caterers, the beautiful flower arrangements and slide show at the reception helped to lighten our spirits in sending our dad and grandfather on his way.

In Stocky’s memory you may wish to support : Stocky Edwards Legacy Trust for Cadets at stockysfund.ca/

Ducks Unlimited Canada has also set up the Stocky Edwards Wetland and Wildlife Conservation Fund, at

www.ducks.ca/stocky

