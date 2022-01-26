Send letters to editor to newsroom@saobserver.net.

LETTER – Goose Spit beach fire program proved successful, despite what some former politicians say

Dear editor,

Jim Gillis’s letter of Jan. 5 (Former regional district director says Town of Comox overstepping its boundaries) was erroneous.

It is correct, that when, in 2008, he was elected as the Comox Valley Regional District director for the Goose Spit area, he did, take a very strong stand on “no fires” at Goose Spit, some say because he lives in one of the area homes.

He appears to have forgotten that when he came to power in 2008, there was a very well-managed beach fire program already in place, (part of a draft master plan for Goose Spit), established by me, his predecessor.

Small fire rings were located in areas most accessible for fire protection. Dry firewood was provided free of charge to prevent the burning of driftwood.

Comox volunteer firemen patrolled the beach to enforce and educate.

Many young people and families were enjoying a safe beach fire experience and had been roasting dogs and burgers long before Jim Gillis.

The program, a response to illegal and dangerous beach fires, which had plagued local beaches for years, was very successful.

It was because of a campaign, led by the current Comox Mayor Russ Arnott, that Jim Gillis was unsuccessful in closing down the beach fire program.

Over the years, the program has evolved, and now park rangers manage the park and the master plan for Goose Spit has taken shape on the ground.

The Goose Spit Park is one of my favourite places.

Barbara Price,

Comox

ComoxComox ValleyLetter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER – Comox church responds to PM’s comments regarding anti-abortion organizations

Just Posted

Cumberland’s council is getting behind MP Gord Johns’ private member’s bill calling for a new approach to the opioid epidemic. (Black Press file photo)
Cumberland’s council backs Johns’ private member’s bill on opioids

Work has started on the Cypress Gardens seniors affordable living project at 1582 Balmoral Ave in Comox. Inset - artist’s rendition of the project. Photos by Terry Farrell
Comox affordable housing project breaks ground

The Blues Band (top), John Boutte (middle left), Ferron (middle right), Jr. Gone Wild (bottom left) and Femi Kuti & The Positive Force will all be at Vancouver Island MusicFest this summer, July 8-10, at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds. Photos supplied.
Vancouver Island MusicFest starts rolling out 2022 performers

The Comox Valley Record is launching Off The Page podcast, available everywhere podcasts are heard.
Comox Valley Record launches Off The Page podcast