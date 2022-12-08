To submit a letter to the editor, e-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com. Include your first and last name or initials and a last name, and your city of residence. Letters will be edited.

LETTER – Healthcare system crumbles while ready-to-work physician assistants watch from the sidelines

Dear editor,

I’m one of several physician assistants living in British Columbia continuing to be shut out of acceptance on the healthcare team, unemployed and, on the sidelines, while the BC Ministry of Health ignores our profession and the added value we could immediately bring to healthcare and extend to the citizens of this province, currently not receiving any care.

For decades this has been going on due to the partisan nature of this province’s health ministry. It has nothing to do with rank-and-file health professionals. Rather, it has everything to do with bureaucrats who control health policy and narrative allowing one profession to proffer over others. Recently, the minister of health announced the hiring of foreign associate physicians, along with a new remuneration package for family practice physicians. There is no mention of PAs, who are already here on the ground and ready to work. Why? Unacceptable.

So, for PAs who after completion of their military service, or those PAs who upon graduating from institutions across Canada and who call B.C. home, this is plainly denial of employment. It discriminates and robs us of our ability to assist in contributing to the safe delivery of healthcare to all citizens of B.C.

Physician assistants have more than proven their worth for several decades in Canada. However, here we continue to be shut out for partisan political reasons. I, along with many others, were good enough to serve in uniform overseas and domestically alongside physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners and many other healthcare professions, but once our military service is over the PA profession isn’t worthy of the same privilege of contributing to healthcare delivery in B.C.

Trevor Stone,

Comox

HealthcareProvincial Government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OUR PLANETARY HEALTH: The good and the bad of metered-dose inhalers

Just Posted

Morrison Creek. Photo by Jim Palmer, Morrison Creek Streamkeepers
Morrison Creek conservation campaign nearing its fundraising target

Dripside Customs has teamed up with Comox Valley Dodge and are giving away a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander, to a lucky local on Dec. 16. Photo supplied
Comox company giving away a car for Christmas

Chantal Stefan initiated the Everybody Deserves a Smile (EDAS) project that has touched thousands of people. Photo supplied
Comox Valley school teacher honoured for dedication to service

Kelly Favro, a 39-year-old Victoria mother went to the provincial supreme court to get her publication ban lifted. (Courtesy of Kelly Favro)
Vancouver Island women push to end court-ordered silence of sexual assault victims