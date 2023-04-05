LETTER – Homelessness is not a lifestyle anyone chooses

Dear editor,

Re:Stolen bike at safety meeting symbolic of growing downtown Courtenay concern

Yes, I have compassion for the businesses and residents in downtown Courtenay who are being impacted by Courtenay’s homeless population, but homeless people don’t feel safe either. They’re always at risk of going hungry, getting sick from sleeping outdoors, being assaulted (especially women), losing their belongings, being unable to find any place where they are welcome. They need our compassion too.

Picture waking up in the morning in a sleeping bag in the woods because there aren’t enough beds in the shelters for everyone. It’s cold and uncomfortable sleeping on the ground, your tarp was stolen so your sleeping bag is wet and you have nowhere to dry it. You aren’t sure where you’ll find a bathroom. You’re hoping to get breakfast somehow, and maybe a shower and some clean clothes. You need healthcare some dental work but you haven’t figured out how to show up for appointments when your life is so chaotic. Perhaps the owner of your shopping cart will take it back, tossing your belongings into a dumpster. You know it isn’t right to take shopping carts but you don’t know what else to do. Everything that you own is in that cart – a sleeping bag and tarp for nights when you don’t get into a shelter, clothing, hygiene items, food, some mementoes from your previous life that you’ve been able to hang onto. It’s too much to carry in a backpack.

Homeless numbers haven’t increased since the Connect Centre opened on Cliffe Avenue because anyone thought “oh, there’s this cool place called Connect. I think I’ll become homeless and hang out there.” It’s because housing in the Valley is so tight and so expensive that more and more people are unable to find anywhere to live. Even people with jobs are ending up unhoused. Connect is one of the few places that will offer them some comfort. A bathroom, a telephone, a hot drink, a place to get out of the rain and cold, a place to feel welcome.

Nobody chooses to become homeless. It’s a series of unfortunate circumstances that cause people to end up on the street. Perhaps they aren’t able to work or hold a job, or can’t get hired, because of mental illness, drugs, health issues, learning difficulties, or lack of job skills. And it’s not easy to show up on time for a job if you’re sleeping in the woods. Welfare or disability payments provide $375 a month for “shelter.” Anybody who’s been paying attention knows you can’t find even a room in a shared house in the Comox Valley for $375 a month.

Yes, homeless people are under the same law as everybody else is, but they don’t have the same kind of life everybody else has. Their lives are hard, unsafe and unpredictable. Maybe if governments can’t figure out any way to house people they could at least provide them with shopping carts. But apparently the idea now is to just get them out of sight somewhere.

Ellen Rainwalker,

Cumberland

Comox ValleyHomelessnessHousing