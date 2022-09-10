To submit a letter to the editor, e-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com. Include your first and last name or initials and a last name, and your city of residence. Letters will be edited.

LETTER – Idiens Way has become a main traffic thoroughfare, much to its residents’ dismay

Dear editor,

I applaud the traffic control measures recently implemented by the City of Courtenay on Crown Isle Boulevard; reducing the speed limit to 40 km/h there and on other neighbourhood streets, and installing a three-way stop at Malahat and Crown Isle Blvd.

I understand this was the result of complaints and continued pressure by a group of Crown Isle residents, objecting to the constant speeding and noise of traffic flying by, unimpeded by stop signs or street lights, in contrast to Lerwick drive (which has many street lights), the primary arterial route between Courtenay and Comox in the area. However, the irony is that these selfsame residents, among many others, use Idiens Way as their primary “freeway” to Comox, Comox Base, the airport, and back, and constantly speed.

Residents on the Courtenay side of Idiens and the rural side to the east have seen at least a twentyfold increase in traffic volume, and been subjected to constant noise and excessive speeding from construction traffic and vehicles for over one decade since the City of Courtenay unilaterally punched the road through from Lerwick to Anderton. This was in spite of a petition signed by 99 per cent of the residents on the Courtenay side and the rural side of Idiens Way, to not put the road through. This was presented to Courtenay city council in 2008 but rejected offhand.

Commercial and residential Crown Isle development and increasing density has continued unabated for the last 20+ years, but no through roads east between Crown Isle and Anderton Road have been constructed as an alternative eastern exit to Idiens Way. This lack of foresight and planning by the City of Courtenay has resulted in Idiens Way morphing from a quiet urban and rural residential street to a speedway for individuals from both Courtenay and Comox avoiding the street lights on Lerwick and taking advantage of unobstructed passage from Lerwick to Anderton.

The installation of a street light on Ryan Road and Crown Isle Boulevard to access Cosco has also exacerbated the traffic flow between Comox and Courtenay. Drivers seem to prefer using Idiens Way and Crown Isle Boulevard as a route, instead of Lerwick to Ryan or Anderton Road to Ryan Rd., in spite of an 80 km/h speed limit on Ryan and 60 km/h on Lerwick.

There is a double standard here; urban residents of certain “exclusive” areas seem to have more influence on decisions made at the municipal level, while the concerns of rural residents, whose quality of life are adversely affected by urban development, are ignored.

Paul Jordan,

Courtenay

CourtenayLetter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
FINLAYSON: A post-Labour Day review of B.C.’s job market

Just Posted

Comox Mayor Russ Arnott was on hand at the Courtenay Canada Day Parade. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Mayor Russ Arnott cancels re-election bid

Courtenay City Hall
Courtenay voters to choose among three mayoral and 15 council candidates

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Parsons/Pool via AP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks of Queen’s ‘affection for Canadians’

Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Barlow/Pool via AP
QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II