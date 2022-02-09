Supporters of the Freedom Convoy gathered Saturday afternoon (Jan. 29) on the McCallum Road Highway 1 overpass in Abbotsford to cheer on truckers and other motorists coming back from a rally in Vancouver calling for an end to COVID-19 mandates such as vaccinations and face masks. The event was held in recognition of the larger convoy that gathered outside the Parliament buildings in downtown Ottawa. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

LETTER – Imagine what the COVID-19 death toll would be if we all refused vaccine protocols from the start

Dear editor,

I am very proud of this country and the freedoms we enjoy.

Truckers’ protests against pandemic restrictions are an example of the exercise of these freedoms. They absolutely have the right to refuse to get vaccinated.

At the same time, 90 per cent of Canadian truck drivers exercised their right to get vaccinated. While the protests raged on, those vaccinated drivers were busy at work hauling groceries and goods to stores near you.

So who are those “truckers” who travelled to Ottawa? In the news footage I saw, the majority of the vehicles were pickup trucks.

Vaccine protocols are causing a lot of mental anguish for all of us but I urge everyone to imagine what the world would look like today if all of us had rejected those measures. No masks, no vaccines, no social distancing, Nothing. The death toll would have been staggering.

Our healthcare services would be in shambles. Many of the world’s economies would have collapsed. On the other hand, if everyone had joined together in a concerted effort, following all scientific advice, we might have already moved past the need for mandates.

If you don’t want to follow vaccine protocols I would be the last to want to force you, but stay away from my family and my friends.

You have the right to stay home and share the virus among yourselves if you insist. You do not have the right to infect other people and to prolong the need for mandates.

I see politicians trying to expand their electoral base by pandering to the minority of Canadians who do not accept mandates. This at the expense of public health and safety, and then they accuse others of fomenting division.

How ironic.

Thank God for a well-informed majority.

Ken Kemper,

Comox

COVID-19Letter to the Editorprotest

