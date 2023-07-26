LETTER – Indigenous Canada Day insert pleases Comox reader

Dear editor,

Thank-you for the insert of the Canada Day flag in the recent Record.

Ever since I saw this version a few years ago, I immediately felt that it was tremendously appropriate. I felt it represented me as well as Indigenous citizens. Using the traditional Canadian maple leaf design and keeping the same red/white bar layout with the maple leaf in the middle, then overlaying Indigenous designs on the red seemed very inclusive.

I felt it represented the original inhabitants and traditional keepers of this land as well as everyone else who came after, including me, as settlers. I think it should become our national flag and I proudly hang my fabric version of this flag on Canada Day.

Christy Faraher-Amidon,

Comox

Canada DayLetter to the Editor