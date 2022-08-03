A new photo shows fewer trees around Saratoga Speedway. Photo supplied

LETTER – Instead of complaining about noise, why not just ‘live and let live?’

Dear editor,

I read with interest the issue of noise at Saratoga Speedway. I used to be a big fan of circle track racing, but have lost interest. I have camped at Miracle Beach park for decades and heard the sound of carburation at the track. It brought back good memories.

That noise did not last long. However, the noise where I live can drone on all day, with glider planes, to the point of no possible conversation with F18 visitors from Cold Lake. Then the masterful, brilliant Snowbirds in practice, for weeks of spectacular flight and huge noise. I always valued the noise of the rescue helicopter at night, dedicated to saving lives. What is an hour or so of sleep interruption, compared to their mission?

So, I think that the inconvenience of a bit of noise, to allow some to enjoy their sport is minor compared to living near the Comox Airbase. The fact is, it has been here for some time, as has the race track.

I say, live and let live. Or move, as we are told for raising concerns about airbase noise.

Phil Harrison,

Comox

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
OPINION: Chilliwack Fair’s display of tank crushing cars deemed ‘insensitive’ in light of Ukraine war

Just Posted

Emergency responders attended to a woman at Kye Bay on Friday evening. Image, Google Maps
Long weekend emergencies keep crews busy

Bob Wells’s mother’s van is a write-off after being caught in a hailstorm in Alberta. Photo supplied
VIDEO: Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells and family shaken but safe after being caught in Alberta hailstorm

Zandhunga members (Kelly Thomas, Brittany Bowman and Oscar Robles performing at festival in Keelung City, Taiwan. Photo submitted
Zandhunga to play at Anderton Gardens Thursday

Comox Valley RCMP cruiser. Photo submitted
Comox Valley RCMP seeking witnesses after sexual assault in Courtenay

Pop-up banner image