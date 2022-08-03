LETTER – Instead of complaining about noise, why not just ‘live and let live?’

Dear editor,

I read with interest the issue of noise at Saratoga Speedway. I used to be a big fan of circle track racing, but have lost interest. I have camped at Miracle Beach park for decades and heard the sound of carburation at the track. It brought back good memories.

That noise did not last long. However, the noise where I live can drone on all day, with glider planes, to the point of no possible conversation with F18 visitors from Cold Lake. Then the masterful, brilliant Snowbirds in practice, for weeks of spectacular flight and huge noise. I always valued the noise of the rescue helicopter at night, dedicated to saving lives. What is an hour or so of sleep interruption, compared to their mission?

So, I think that the inconvenience of a bit of noise, to allow some to enjoy their sport is minor compared to living near the Comox Airbase. The fact is, it has been here for some time, as has the race track.

I say, live and let live. Or move, as we are told for raising concerns about airbase noise.

Phil Harrison,

Comox

Letter to the Editor