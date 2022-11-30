letter to the editor

LETTER – Is the current Comox Valley Sewer Conveyance Project plan the right way to go?

Dear editor,

Did the recent open houses for the Comox Valley Sewer Conveyance Project offer sufficient information for the Comox Valley taxpayers to make a prudent decision for approving this likely $100 million project?

What are the alternatives?

Has an in concert road and sewer improvement study been considered – perhaps by diverting both road and sewer pipe away from Comox Road, by utilizing Scott and McDonald roads to Guthrie/Lerwick and Brent roads.

This two-prong redirect would relieve traffic on the south side of Comox and east side of Courtenay as well as add a direct access to the new residential corridors of both communities. Cost savings for twining these two projects would be substantial – $25/50 million?

Although the Comox Valley Regional District CVRD had a very nice colourful sign presentation, the several on-hand staff I spoke to did not impress me with any real depth of knowledge on the proposal. We, in the Comox Valley, are typical of a high-growth small community, planning ahead, particularly, for 80 years, by trying to visualize the rate of growth without any comparable experience to draw from. My 51 years living and working (35 years) in the Comox Valley in many facets of real estate marketing and development lead me to believe that the future for us will be the receiving end of penturbia in full motion! It is never too late to step back and reconsider the financial undertaking as it relates to the proposal. A couple of million dollars for relocation adjustment is minor compared to the overall cost and benefit.

Harry Holland,

Courtenay

infrastructureLetter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER – Wood burning may be free of charge, but it’s not free of consequences
Next story
Bob Castle’s Under The Glacier cartoon for Nov. 30, 2022

Just Posted

Stink bugs have reached the Comox Valley. Photo by Vanessa
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Brown marmorated stink bugs have reached the Comox Valley – now what?

There are numerous warming options for those in need in the Comox Valley during the cold spell. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Comox Valley emergency shelters, warming centres offer relief during storm

Pictured, from left - Leif Lefevre (Rookie of the Year 2022 ), Sacha Scott (I Made a Difference, 2022), Ryan Chittle (Firefighter of the Year 2022), Elie Dewulf (Firefighter of the Year, 2021), Andrew Pisano (Above and Beyond 2022) Elsa Gilroy (Above and Beyond 2021), Josh Tadeson (Rookie of the Year 2021 ) and Tammy Blair (Rookie of the Year 2022 ). Missing from the photo is Brent Craven (I Made a Difference, 2021), Nick Gilroy (Rookie of the Year, 2021)
Comox Fire Rescue celebrates 2022 award recipients

Drone footage shows what appears to be a fluid slick emanating from a vessel precariously docked at the Deep Water Recovery property on the Baynes Sound shoreline.
Slick spotted at shipbreaking dock in Union Bay