Fentanyl

LETTER – It’s now lawful to carry around enough fentanyl to kill 2,500 people

Dear editor,

I am a recovered drug addict, gratefully.

I received a liver transplant 22 years ago that saved my life. I personally know that drugs kill, especially the drugs that have recently been decriminalized by the B.C. government.

I noticed something very alarming after the announcement that the decriminalization includes opioids (heroin and fentanyl). I just researched and did a little calculation because something does not seem right. I hope this information will sound a life-saving alarm.

Is the B.C. government aware that 2.5 grams of fentanyl equal 2,500,000 mcg or 2,500 lethal doses?

Most medical and scientific sources agree that 1,ooo mcg dose of fentanyl is likely to be a fatal amount. That means that the B.C. government has just given users the right to possess enough fentanyl to kill 2,500 people. Something has to be done about this immediately; there is a huge story here.

Murray Coulter,

Courtenay

Decriminalize possessionfentanylLetter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
FINLAYSON: 2023 could be one of the weakest years for B.C. home sales in two decades

Just Posted

“Perspectives” is a free screening of local youth films that will take place at the Sid William’s Theatre at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Photo by Mackai Sharp
Comox Valley Art Gallery’s Youth Media Project screening films at Sid Williams

The John Howard Society of North Island is looking for volunteer mentors for KidStart. Photo by Bluetree Photography
Comox Valley KidStart mentoring program needs volunteers

Grace Mukadzambo is a Courtenay resident who was to be deported to her native Zimbabwe, but the deportation order has been cancelled. Paul Bozenich photo
Courtenay resident facing deportation receives 11th hour reprieve

Helleborus x ballardiae ‘HGC Pink Frost’ will typically show early buds in February. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: A repeat warning on Black Death virus