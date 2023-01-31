LETTER – It’s now lawful to carry around enough fentanyl to kill 2,500 people

Dear editor,

I am a recovered drug addict, gratefully.

I received a liver transplant 22 years ago that saved my life. I personally know that drugs kill, especially the drugs that have recently been decriminalized by the B.C. government.

I noticed something very alarming after the announcement that the decriminalization includes opioids (heroin and fentanyl). I just researched and did a little calculation because something does not seem right. I hope this information will sound a life-saving alarm.

Is the B.C. government aware that 2.5 grams of fentanyl equal 2,500,000 mcg or 2,500 lethal doses?

Most medical and scientific sources agree that 1,ooo mcg dose of fentanyl is likely to be a fatal amount. That means that the B.C. government has just given users the right to possess enough fentanyl to kill 2,500 people. Something has to be done about this immediately; there is a huge story here.

Murray Coulter,

Courtenay

Decriminalize possessionfentanylLetter to the Editor