LETTER – John Horgan’s new job no surprise to those who have paid attention

Dear editor,

Re: Shock and shrugs as John Horgan joins board of steel company

I couldn’t suppress a snort (very unladylike, I know) in reading about John Horgan’s joining the board of Elk Valley Resources, a recent Tech Resources spin-off. As reported in the Record, Horgan is “promising to make sure that the company lives up to its social and environmental obligations.”

And if the Record’s readers believe that, I have oceanfront property for sale in Arizona (thanks to George Strait for the reference).

Horgan’s record while the leader of the provincial NDP and as premier has demonstrated his complete disregard for the environment (think old growth and fracking) and for the rights of Indigenous peoples to administer their own lands.

This actually makes Horgan’s new home a good fit since Tech Resources has $1.71 billion still pending in estimated environmental liability in the southeastern Kootenay region of .BC.

Like to like, I always say.

Pat Carl,

Comox

