LETTER – Latest WeCan Shelter recipient grateful to the community

WeCan Shelter Society co-founder Charlene Davis and their latest recipient, Kim Hamilton, sit outside Kim’s new home. Photo by Terry Farrell WeCan Shelter Society’s latest recipient, Kim Hamilton, sits at her kitchen counter in her new home. Photo by Terry Farrell

Dear editor,

Now that I’m settled and everything is sorted with my new home I have the time to write this letter of profound gratitude to all who made it possible for me to be the recipient of the seventh canister home (aka: The Purple Cow) at Maple Pool Campgrounds.

I am born and raised in the Comox Valley and it is here over the course of my lifetime I’ve fallen into and overcome drug addiction, alcoholism and mental illness.

When I first came to Maple Pool Campgrounds over 10 years ago I was on the tail end of a raging addiction, I had nothing and I lived in a small truck camper.

I was fortunate that I could be honest with my new landlord Jin Lin. She stood beside me and supported me through it all and to this day I credit her for helping me to clean up my life. I’m over 10 years clean off drugs and over 10 months sober now.

Eventually, I was set up with a donated fifth-wheel trailer and for seven years it served its purpose with the usual maintenance but with time it began to erode all around me. This gift of a new home really couldn’t have come at a better time for me.

These are the sponsors who made it all possible.

40 Knots Winery; Modern Windows; Sasha Gornvile – tiler; Showroom Flooring – tile; Core Landscaping – decorative deck panel; Brennen White – canister transport; Sean Vincent – free rental @simba for construction; Marianne Van Viet – Commemorative board; Harbour Kitchens – cabinets; Mark Tizya – awning; Quilting Guild – quilt; Central Builders – allowing discounted purchases

I’d especially like to thank Charlene Davis, the project manager of WeCan Shelter Society, for her tireless efforts and those of her amazing group of volunteers. And finally a big shout of to Carl, the team mascot. Who’s a good boy?

I can thank you all enough, you’ve changed my life for the better in so many ways.

God bless.

Kim Hamilton,

Courternay

Charity and DonationsLetter to the Editor