LETTER – Local logger disputes claims the forestry industry is unsustainable

Dear editor,

Re: How can forestry companies claim sustainability while clearcutting old-growth and second-growth forests? (Feb. 1 letter)

To the members of Save Our Forests: I and other workers logged these same areas many years ago and now they are backlogging the same areas again. To me, that is being sustainable. These same lands that now belong to Mosiac belonged to Crown Zellerback, later to be TimberWest – they have vast holdings in this area and are able to grow more cubic meters of wood per year than what they log. To me, that is being sustainable.

I know they do not employ the same amount of people as they did in the past, but most of the reductions are to do with technology and the ability to log more with fewer people. These companies have been able to employ a lot of people from the Comox Valley and Campbell River throughout the last 100 years or so, and we hope it can stay that way and continue to employ people who earn a good living from the forests, not like some other areas of B.C. that have been devastated by the pine beetle, and the reduction of the allowable cut in those areas for various reasons.

People want to keep working and feeding their young families and growing up in this area. I know Save our Forests are a lot better letter writers than me, but hopefully, you get my idea of sustainable forests.

Ken Cottini,

Courtenay

Comox ValleyforestryLetter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CAMPBELL: Sick Island Health workers urged by bosses to not test for COVID-19

Just Posted

North Island College student Vincent Michaud in the chemistry lab at NIC’s Campbell River campus. Photo supplied
North Island College introduces new pre-health program to help fill Island health-care gaps

Charlene Davis of the WeCan Shelter Society receives a cheque for $30,000 from the Mayor’s Cup Charity Classic committee. Photo supplied
2022 Comox Valley Mayors’ Cup benefactors receive cheques

Shelley Marinus, pictured with her favourite rock star, holds a copy of This is My Life. She is hosting a book signing Feb. 27 at the Filberg Centre. Scott Stanfield photo
Courtenay author says living with a disability is not hard

Dr. Alex Nataros and his therapy dog Pearl. (Submitted photo)
Island Health suspends Port Hardy doctor from ER, alleging ‘serious patient complaint’

Pop-up banner image