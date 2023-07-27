Letter to the editor.

LETTER – Military BRAT reunion planned for September in Comox

Dear editor,

Were you a BRAT? There’s a reunion planned for Comox in September.

What is a BRAT? For many parents of unruly or mischievous children, they call them brats. But for children of military families, it is a term of endearment.

The acronym BRAT originated back in the 1800s when the British army sent troops to the colonies in Africa and India. Some personnel, in particular officers, were permitted to have their families accompany them. These family members were documented as “British Regiment Attached Travellers” or BRATs. This term has stuck for several centuries and has been adopted by most countries with military families.

Occasionally, these military BRAT groups get together for reunions and that is precisely what the RCAF Station #3 (F) Wing, Zweibrucken, Germany will be doing here in Comox on Sept. 7-10, this year.

There are hundreds of retired RCAF members on Vancouver Island and many were stationed to #3 Wing with their families while the station was open from January 1953 to August 1969. So, for those ex-military members with BRATs, we encourage you to pass along word of our reunion to your children.

For information on the #3 Wing Zweibrucken BRAT reunion and all the activities to be enjoyed, visit 3wingbratsreunion2015.weebly.com/ or email us at 3wingbrats@gmail.com. Let us know where you are and if you are interested in attending.

We’d love to have you join us to help celebrate the 54-plus years since we lived in Zweibrucken, Germany.

Dave Godfrey, reunion chair,

Courtenay

airforceLetter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER – Saratoga development public hearing pits developer vs. climate change

Just Posted

This Courtenay home, at 3227 Winchester Ave. in the Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community is part of a grand prize package with a total value of more than $2.6 million.
Courtenay home among grand prize options in 2023 Dream Lottery

w
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

Thousands of people in colourful outfits gathered in downtown Victoria during the 2023 Victoria Pride Parade, earlier this month. Comox Valley will have its first-ever Pride Parade on Aug. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Pride Parade to launch Comox Valley Pride Weekend Aug. 26-27

The lineup for this year’s Cumberland Wild is the mot diverse yet. Photo by JOFFREYPHOTO.COM
Cumberland Wild revels in its reputation for pushing boundaries