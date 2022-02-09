To submit a letter to the editor, e-mail letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER – Municipal, district governments should not be putting tax money into homelessness issues

Dear editor,

After reading an article on Jan 19, 2022, on homelessness, I felt a response was in order.

While I am not a heartless, uncaring person, I fail to see why the Comox Valley Regional District and the City of Courtenay should fund permanent resources for housing.

Why, you ask? The reason is simply this, it is not on their legal or financial mandate, therefore not their responsibility.

Housing, like many other issues, falls on the financial shoulders of both provincial and federal governments, not the municipality. As taxpayers, we already support the financially challenged through ever-increasing taxes. Our local elected government owes the citizens to stay true to what they were elected to do: govern within the constraints of their mandate and refer all other matters to the appropriate government departments.

Mary Boyd,

Courtenay

