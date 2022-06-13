Letter to the Editor.

LETTER – New traffic islands in Crown Isle neighbourhood a ridiculous waste of money

Dear editor,

While walking my dog I stood in awe and watched several “near accidents” happen at the new ridiculous traffic islands and accompanying three-way stop at Malahat and Crown Isle Drive. An accident is imminent. These obstacles serve no purpose and now that the north left-hand turn lane has been closed; they merely confuse drivers and impede progress.

This is yet another example of the wasted taxes our city doles out on useless projects – and don’t get me going on the pedestrian bridge for $4.1 million that is proposed to be built right next to the existing beautifully refurbished 5th Street Bridge (another huge tax payer disgrace).

A pilot project to slow down drivers in Crown seemed to be successful, as speed indicators flashed to remind drivers to slow down. But alas, they have been taken out of operation for some reason over the past three weeks so drivers are back to racing down Crown Isle Drive on their way to Costco. Yes, let’s stop something that was actually working.

When will common sense ever prevail again amongst our city staff and council?

Can they not see the urgent need for a new traffic bridge?

The majority of our city’s population lives in East Courtenay at the top of Ryan Road hill and many of us are elderly, yet council would have us all ride our bikes to Canadian Tire to purchase a tool. Time to get serious.

Brent Cunliffe,

Courtenay

Comox ValleyLetter to the Editor

