LETTER – Non-stop construction noise is too much for Comox resident to bear

Dear editor,

Did I expect, when I found out there was going to be a condo development across the street from my home, that I would be bothered by noise some of the time? Sure I did.

Did I expect that there would be construction noise at night? No.

The CVRD bylaws clearly state that there is no construction noise at night, nor mechanical noise after 9 p.m. I have since learned that generators and fans being used to dry the drywall running 24 hours per day are not considered construction noise, they are considered heating. The vibrations in my house 24/7 can only be described as living on top of a washing machine running the spin cycle which never stops. My entire body jiggles whenever I am in my house, but it is worse at night and I have not slept for months.

Did I expect the bylaw officers to enforce the no construction noise bylaw? Yes, I did.

Unfortunately, they are unable to because ”heating ” is not considered construction noise. There is nothing addressing vibrations so there will be nothing done and I am expected to live with it because I am apparently “sensitive.”

Did I expect that in order to be able to sleep at night I would have to get a hotel room?

Did I expect that in order to sleep and function that I would have to quit my job and go away on a forced vacation as the project will continue for another seven months? No,

Did I expect that I would need to tell my family not to fly here for Christmas since the disruption it would cause them and their ability to sleep would render their holidays a disaster? No, I did not.

The construction company apologizes for my “inconvenience.” Sleep deprivation is not an inconvenience. It is torture. There is nowhere I can go to rest.

A system that actually protects homeowners from having to go to such lengths – months of fruitless communications, sleepless nights, lack of energy, having to take a forced holiday for health and sanity is a dire need for this community, which you may yourself find during these times of development. A modernized bylaw that includes vibration and reasonableness would go a long way.

Annette Anderwald,

Comox

