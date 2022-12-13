LETTER – Organized crime ‘filling prescriptions’ as politicians ignore the toxic drug supply issue

Dear editor,

We have a federal drug policy in which the prohibition of drugs directly supports organized crime as the sole provider of toxic drugs.

Organized crime applauds us for spending billions of wasted tax dollars decade after decade, ensuring they are the sole supplier to millions of Canadians. This policy is directly responsible for over 10,000 deaths in B.C. and over 22,000 in our country in the last six years.

We have federal and provincial politicians who will say that policy is based on evidence and follow recommendations of science and health professionals. This is not true when policy is needed to address the opioid crisis, as we have decades of evidence of a failed war on drug users. Our health professionals state the source of toxic drugs has to be addressed to stop all users from dying.

Decriminalization, treatment and opioid replacements do not address the toxic sole provider: organized crime. Young, first-time users, recreational users, the majority of chronic users, and those that relapse are not addressed. Our politicians know this yet will not speak to what will prevent these users from dying. If our alcohol supply was toxic, the source would be addressed to save all alcohol users from being poisoned, not just the smaller percentage of chronic alcoholics. All lives matter?

What’s criminal is our elected MPs and MLAs refuse to acknowledge that our federal drug policy is directly responsible for thousands of innocent preventable deaths. When asked a yes or no if they support the prohibition of drugs they will not give a yes or no answer. Party policy prevents them from supporting an end to prohibition, as perceived votes lost are valued over lives lost.

As these politicians do not openly call for ending the prohibition of drugs, their silence supports organized crime’s toxic supply. To our MLA and MP, if you were to lose a son or daughter could you visit their grave site and say to them it’s for the best that we have a prohibition of drugs and continue to silently support it? If so, please call the families in your community that every month lose a loved one and tell them it’s for the best that you support prohibition and you are truly sorry for their loss.

Our son Ryan was poisoned five years ago at age 26 when he relapsed after eight months of recovery, at his job site during his lunch break. Relapse is a normal component of the disease of addiction, a disease that affects more than cancer. Relapse is not planned, it just happens. Ryan and the vast majority of others, including those who relapse, would never get in line for a prescription and politicians ignore this reality in silence. What other disease would we allow organized crime to fill the prescription?

Please ask your MP and MLA – do you support prohibition or legalization? Prohibition is a fantasy, legalization is the only answer to address the reality of life and stop the loss of innocent preventable deaths.

John Hedican,

Courtenay

Letter to the Editoropioid epidemic