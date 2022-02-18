LETTER – Our representatives in Ottawa should all be ashamed of the current state of affairs in this country

Dear editor,

Our representatives in Ottawa, on both sides of the aisle, need to hang their heads in shame over the debacle that is currently unfolding across this great country. Our flag, once a symbol of our unity and commonality, is now being used as a symbol of our division and discord. Politicians of all stripes are playing political science when they should instead be listening to the science; the only stripe they seem to have in common is the large white one that runs down their collective backs, and they stink.

We all have an idea of how we got here; the shameless political points being scored during an unnecessary and divisive election by unscrupulous politicians and the disgusting polarization and Americanization of our typically flaccid but co-operative democracy.

The constant bleating of personal freedoms being pitted against the whinnying of the collective good has become deafening. No good will come from this divisive rhetoric, only harm.

The majority of Canadians, at least the ones I know, fall squarely in the middle. Tired of somewhat contradictory or seemingly illogical public health restrictions, but willing to do the right thing for their compromised fellow Canadians; annoyed by the government’s intrusion into our daily lives, but understanding of its necessity in these turbulent times. It is absolutely understandable to be skeptical of the government, they have not done much to earn our blind trust of late, and their actions have at times highlighted their ineptitude and greed. These are uncharted waters for us all, and there will always be some hidden rocks; our politicians are only human, and may not be able to steer around them all. What’s important is that our boat continues to float despite the holes. But we need to start bailing.

Let’s continue to be understanding of our fellow citizens, everyone has had a vastly different lived experience of this pandemic. No one has come out unharmed and some have had it far harder than others either financially, emotionally, or otherwise. This current national frustration is simply a symptom of these emotions getting the best of otherwise rational and good people. Your experience is not their experience. Their beliefs may not be your beliefs.

These are signs of our strength, not our weakness.

We are in the hardest final mile of a marathon, let’s push to the finish.

Brennan Day,

Comox Valley

Letter to the Editor