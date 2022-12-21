A demonstrator who showed up outside the B.C. legislature on Oct. 3, the first day of the fall session, to call for an end to old-growth logging. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

LETTER – Pension investments should steer clear of old-growth logging

Dear editor,

re: Sounding the alarm about clear-cutting old-growth forests in the Comox Valley. (Oct. 20 letter to the editor)

Forestry – or more accurately, the forest – fed my family for 15 years.

Who is being fed by Mosaic Forest Management logging old growth on Mount Washington? The provincial pensions managed by (BCI) the BC Investment Management Corporation (BC Ferries, health care, public safety, education, police forces and provincial /municipal workers ) and the federal pensions managed by (PSP) the Public Service Pension Investment Board (RCMP, military and federal employees), which owns Timberwest and by extension also Mosaic.

Ironically, pensioners are actively protesting the treatment of our forests as we see the damage to the environment and realize what we are stealing from our children and their great-great-grandchildren. Pension investments must stop logging old-growth forests!

We do have a choice, while our world burns students stopped universities from investing their tuition fees in oil companies. Know your pension plan, write to the plan (BCI) or (PSP), union or Mosaic Forest Management.

Mel McLachlan,

Comox

