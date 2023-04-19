Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com

LETTER – Pets also at risk from increased drug use in public areas

Dear editor,

I read your article in the Record about the social disorder in Courtenay, and wanted to add one more consequence to the many other obvious issues affecting our city.

My dog was exposed to some kind of narcotics in Puntledge Park on Monday. I walked her along the main trail by the river, on a leash.

Somehow she ingested narcotics.

She had a rough few days, very scary, but she is OK now.

So, along with all the justifiable concerns about public safety, I just want to add that our pets are at risk also, as well as small children.

I don’t go anywhere near Simms Park, the Rotary trail, most of the Riverwalk with my dog and now have added Puntledge Park to that list.

I have always tried to take a compassionate stance about the homeless and addiction issues in our community, but now I feel like I also am a victim of the situation here. I almost lost my dog and in conversation with my vet, they see lots of dogs that have been dangerously exposed to toxic drugs in our community.

So, while you are researching this issue, please include that it also affects our pets and our freedom to walk about in the parks here.

Very sad, really.

Susan Simson,

Courtenay

