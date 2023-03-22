LETTER – Public feedback was ignored in the granting of a rural water extraction business

Dear editor,

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the lack of attention given to the voices and opinions of the public with the recent approval of a water extraction licence for a home-based business and owner of a Merville property.

Hundreds of concerned Comox Valley residents have attended and spoken up at presentations and public hearings over the past few years making it very clear to our elected officials that they do not want the Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) to allow the extraction and sale of groundwater.

Despite this, it appears that regional directors Edwin Grieve and Richard Hardy have not taken the public’s concerns into account and have disregarded the resounding objections to the issuance of the water withdrawal licence for industrial purposes.

Public feedback has been ignored. This is disheartening, not to mention disappointing, to see that people’s voices are not being heard and their opinions and concerns disregarded.

Drought is escalating and water shortages are becoming more serious each year. The licence approved by Grieve and Hardy allows for the extraction of up to 10,000 litres of water per day, over years to come.

When the community is asked to curtail their water usage, will this home business that is permitted to extract up to 10,000 litres of water every single day of the year be required to do the same?

Will Comox Valley residents – or the water withdrawal business – take precedence in the event of severe water restrictions or sustained drought?

The usage of such a significant amount of water could have devastating impacts on our already stressed water resources in the Comox Valley and does not align with the goals of water conservation and sustainability.

Our CVRD regional directors must consider the long-term impact of this licensing approval.

Water is a public resource. Collective action must be taken to ensure that it is protected, managed responsibly, and is sustainable for now and future generations.

Gratitude to Area A director Daniel Arbour for listening to his constituents. It is crucial that our elected officials hear the concerns of the public and act in the best interest of all in our Comox Valley community.

Sue Smith,

Courtenay

Comox ValleyDrinking waterLetter to the Editor