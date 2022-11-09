LETTER – Resident concerned about size of proposed development in Comox

Dear editor,

On page 31 of the Oct. 26 Record was the above notification of a proposed development at 941 Aspen Road and Hector Road.

This notification apparently qualifies as a community consultation. This development would make this area one of the most densely populated areas if not the most densely populated areas in the Comox Valley. The proposal is for four- to six-storey apartment buildings and three-storey townhouses, up to at least 720 units.

The surrounding infrastructure cannot support this type of development. Any kind of development would require major infrastructure upgrades on Aspen, Hector, Acacia, and Idiens Way.

I hope our newly elected Area B representative is paying attention to this. This proposal will substantially change the entire community. It will also greatly affect traffic in all areas including traffic through Crown Isle.

Rob McCulloch,

Comox Valley Area B

Letter to the Editor