File photo of Comox Dam.

LETTER – Should B.C. Hydro in charge of water supply for a community?

Dear editor,

We wonder if it makes sense to have BC Hydro in charge of water supply for a community.

Is their economic model based on making money? Money derived from water to make electricity to sell?

Perhaps we are naive, but is it reasonable to assume that “near record use of water…” (Comox Valley Record article, July 5/23), relates to the amount of development and an increasing population that exceeds the capacity of our water supply? More development, more water use, more electricity. More electricity, more water.

Each spring during snow melt, BC Hydro dumps tons of water down the river. At the same time, the Comox Valley Regional District places restrictions on the consumption of water effective May 1. Why? Why are we being asked to conserve water at the same time it is being dumped down the river? Should this not be a time when people are encouraged to water their trees and green spaces before the hot, dry summer arrives?

Is anyone in charge of co-ordinating water supply with development? Is the near-record amount of water usage possibly linked to a growing community?

Is anyone planning to dig a bigger hole for water storage?

Angus and Cindy Robertson, Courtenay

