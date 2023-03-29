LETTER – Snowbirds practices should take place exclusively over the ocean

Dear editor,

Re: Snowbirds set dates for spring training (The Record, March 22)

Through the years we’ve all heard or read varied opinions about the Snowbirds practising in the Valley’s skies. It’s clear that many people enjoy watching the aerobatic manoeuvres. For some, it’s an annual sign of the arrival of spring.

Other residents have expressed their dislike of the deafening noise, or object to the military training planes burning volumes of jet fuel right overhead. To immigrants in the Valley from war zones such as Afghanistan and Syria and Ukraine, the flights must come as an awful reminder of their previous lives.

Despite unfortunate mishaps in recent years, the aging Snowbirds have continued to fly formations at low altitudes over the Valley’s urban areas. One notable morning last spring, the jets rattled the roofs of central Courtenay in three passes before 9 a.m. From purely a public safety angle, these overflights present a potential danger.

Perhaps there’s a decent compromise available here between the pro and the con: the RCAF limits the Snowbirds’ activity to flying over the Georgia Strait. Those who enjoy watching the jets could continue to do so from good viewpoints at the beaches. And many other residents could then experience more peaceful spring weeks.

Tom Pater,

Courtenay

ComoxLetter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER – Denman Island resident feels BC Ferries has ignored residents’ concerns

Just Posted

Steven Guenther, executive director of the Wiseland Humanitarian Association in Courtenay. Photo by Ali Roddam
Valley humanitarian association assists with showers and clean clothes

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (left) tours the Campbell River Food Bank with North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney during Singh’s visit to the riding on Jan. 23. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
North Island-Powell River MP has high and low points in 2023 Federal Budget

After the walk, people are encouraged to gather in a circle to reflect and share their own stories in a safe space. They leave one seat open to represent those lost to the drug crisis. Photo submitted
NIC, Comox Valley Community Foundation partnering with Walk With Me

Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen Monday (March 27) said he remains concerned about funding for the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET), which supports economic development on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Critics fear B.C. poised to freeze $300 million Vancouver Island development fund

Pop-up banner image