LETTER – Stereotyping homeless people as criminals does not help the situation

Dear Editor,

Re ‘Courtenay mayor discusses the city’s homeless situation’

I was disappointed that this article ( Record April 5) started with reference to a local business having its sign vandalized. I don’t know if there is proof that this or other acts were committed by homeless people but I was hoping for an article that would encourage empathy for our disadvantaged population.

Stereotyping homeless people as perpetrators of crime does not help the situation. From what I have read homeless people are much more likely to be victims of crime than perpetrators.

I work near downtown and there are frequently homeless people sheltering outside our entrance. It makes me sad. I wish I didn’t have to see it. I am sure that this is how most people react and some part of us would like to see these people ‘moved on’ so that we didn’t have to feel bad. But you can move people on and study them to death – if they have nowhere to go it is not a solution.

I hope the $7.655 million dollars from the provincial government can be spent on affordable and supported housing rather than on more police and more studies.

I am looking forward to reading more articles in this series about homelessness. I think it is something we all need to become educated on.

Sue Bloxsome,

Courtenay

