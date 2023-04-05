LETTER – Teens involved in door-kicking incident should consider themselves lucky they don’t live elsewhere

Dear editor,

To the young people who have been accused of allegedly kicking in doors of homes and harassing residents, you are exceedingly lucky to live in a place where street crime by juveniles is regarded upon with little or no approbation.

In more countries than just our neighbour to the south, you could have ended up lying in a morgue awaiting identification by your parents. Indeed here in the Comox Valley, we can only offer you the opportunity to go through some kind of restorative justice process. I hope you choose that opportunity to try to straighten out your life and move forward in a more positive manner.

One of you is noted as being a straight-A student. Really?

What do you plan to do with your life with a good transcript and a criminal record? Will that record help when you are applying for a place at a university or looking for a rewarding job?

If you cannot turn to your family for help, try your counsellor at school, and maybe talking in a safe place to your victims and learning what you have caused them by your thoughtless actions. If you are so easily influenced by social media and TikTok, maybe that toy should be taken away from you.

George Brose,

Courtenay

RELATED: Courtenay homeowners hospitalized after TikTok challenge turns ugly

Comox ValleyLetter to the Editor